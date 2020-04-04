UK's youngest COVID-19 victim, a 13-yr-old boy, buried without family in attendance

A 13-year-old boy who died after contracting the novel coronavirus became the UK's youngest virus-related fatality. What's sadder is he was laid to rest without the presence of his family members as they were in self-isolation.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab from Brixton, south London, died alone at King's College Hospital on Monday. He was buried at the Eternal Gardens at Kemnal Park Cemetery in Chislehurst, southeast London, on Friday.

The Metro newspaper said, in a report, his mother and six siblings could not attend the funeral after a younger brother and an older sister also began displaying symptoms of the virus.

Ismail had tested positive for coronavirus a day after he was admitted to hospital on March 26. The teenager had no apparent underlying health conditions. His lungs failed and he had a cardiac arrest.

The UK has so far reported 38,690 coronavirus cases with 3,611 deaths.