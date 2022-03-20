Producers Guild Awards 2022: Succession, CODA win big, check the full list of winners

CODA Photograph:( Twitter )
'CODA continues the winning streak as it took the top film prize at the annual Producers Guild Awards. This year's ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
Other notable film winners of the night were Questlove’s 'Summer of Soul' for documentary feature and the musical movie 'Encanto' for best producers of an animated film.
'Succession' took home the Norman Felton Award for outstanding episodic drama. Apple’s 'Ted Lasso' took home Danny Thomas Award for outstanding television comedy.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
CODA (WINNER)
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Encanto (WINNER)
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Succession (Season 3) (WINNER)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)
The Morning Show (Season 2)
Squid Game (Season 1)
Yellowstone (Season 4)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Ted Lasso (Season 2) (WINNER)
Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)
Hacks (Season 1)
Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Dopesick
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers (WINNER)
8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Single All The Way
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1) (WINNER)
60 Minutes (Season 54)
Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)
Queer Eye (Season 6)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) (WINNER)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)
Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) (WINNER)
America’s Got Talent (Season 16)
Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)
Top Chef (Season 18)
The Voice (Season 20)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)
Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
In The Same Breath
The Rescue
Simple As Water
Writing With Fire