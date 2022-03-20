Producers Guild Awards 2022: Succession, CODA win big, check the full list of winners

'CODA continues the winning streak as it took the top film prize at the annual Producers Guild Awards. This year's ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.



Other notable film winners of the night were Questlove’s 'Summer of Soul' for documentary feature and the musical movie 'Encanto' for best producers of an animated film.



'Succession' took home the Norman Felton Award for outstanding episodic drama. Apple’s 'Ted Lasso' took home Danny Thomas Award for outstanding television comedy.



Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

CODA (WINNER)

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story



Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto (WINNER)

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Succession (Season 3) (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)

The Morning Show (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Yellowstone (Season 4)



Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Ted Lasso (Season 2) (WINNER)

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

Hacks (Season 1)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)



David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Dopesick

​​The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus



Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers (WINNER)

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All The Way



Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1) (WINNER)

60 Minutes (Season 54)

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)



Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) (WINNER)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) (WINNER)

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

Top Chef (Season 18)

The Voice (Season 20)



Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In The Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple As Water

Writing With Fire