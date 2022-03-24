Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black saree at pre-Oscars bash, see pics, videos

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra brought glamour on the red carpet of a pre-Oscar party on Wednesday. Dressed in an all-black saree, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a pre-Oscar bash ahead of Sunday's ceremony.



The party was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly.



The per-Oscar party was sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut. The event was to celebrate South Asian talents in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra at the "Celebrate South Asian Excellence" party at UTA.

Priyanka Chopra dazzles as she arrives to the "Celebrate South Asian Excellence" event at UTA.

Fans shared videos and photos of Priyanka posing for the media on her arrival for the party. They were suitably excited to see PC in a black saree at a Hollywood event.



A fan reacted to the video, "Wowww my God Amazing." Another wrote, "Wow a saree. Pri looks hot." One more commented, "OMG!! She looks so Gorgeous in this Saree!" A fan even said, "She looks beautiful gorgeous mommy."

The actress and her singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together last month via surrogacy.



She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's road movie 'Jee Le Zara' which also co-stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.