Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Asian winners at Cannes 2022

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always cheered Asian talent getting international acclaim. As Cannes Film Festival 2022 drew its curtains, the actress took to Instagram to congratulate the winners of this film festival and made a special mention for the Asian winners.



"Cannes Film Festival 2022. Congratulations to all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It’s especially heartening to see the recognition for all the powerful talent from Asia."



Following the note, Priyanka shared photos of the films, makers, actors, or artists from Asia who got recognition at Cannes 2022.



Priyanka first shared cast and team pictures of Pakistani film 'Joyland' which won a Jury Prize at the Cannes film festival this year.



She then went on to congratulate other Asian winners at the festival- Tarik Shah, who won the Best Screenplay for 'Boy From Heaven, Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who won the Best Actor prize for 'Broker', and Special mentions- Abinash Bikram Shah and Chie Hayakawa.

Cannes 2022: Meet the big winners of the night, Ruben Ostlund, India's 'All That Breathes'



Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen who won the best documentary award for his film 'All That Breathes, South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook who won the Best Director award, Best Actress winner Iranian actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi and other Asian artists too found a mention in Priyanka's Instagram stories.



Priyanka, who has appeared in a series 'Quantico' and several Hollywood projects including 'The Baywatch Movie', 'The Matrix: Ressurections' will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.