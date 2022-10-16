Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' revealed

South Indian superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran turned a year older today. To mark his special day, the makers of the most anticipated movie, 'Salaar', released the first look of the actor from the film co-starring 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas.



Wishing Prithviraj his birthday, director Prashanth Neel shared the fiery poster of the actor from the film, revealing the name of his character, Vardharaja Mannaar'.



The 'KGF' director tweeted, ''Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @PrithviOfficial, Presenting' Vardharaja Mannaarr’ from #Salaar.''

In the poster, Prithviraj's character looks dark and rigid. He's all covered in coal dust and has bruises on his face. He's also sporting a septum nose ring, earrings, and a giant iron choker.



Prithviraj also thanked the entire 'Salaar' team, and tweeted, ''Thank you #HombaleFilms # PrasanthNeel #Prabhas and the entire team of #Salaar! #VardharajaMannaar will see you in theatres on the 28th of September 2023!''



'Salaar' is directed by 'KGF' fame Prashanth Neel and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The pan-India project has been described as a one-of-a-kind project that the audience has never seen before. It will be dark and full of action.



The film, which was supposed to be released this year, has been postponed many times and will now be released next year in September.



The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others in pivotal roles.