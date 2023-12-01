Prithviraj Sukumaran's epic 'Aadujeevitham' set for release on April 10, 2024

Amid mounting anticipation, the long-awaited survival drama Aadujeevitham helmed by Blessy, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally received a significant update. Makers announced the film will be making its way to the big screen on April 10, 2024.

The makers made the announcement via video featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as he dons a never-seen-before role. Sharing the video on his social media the actor wrote, “The greatest survival adventure. An unbelievably true story. Witness the extraordinary unravel.”

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham which translates into Goat Life narrates the compelling story of Najeeb, an immigrant worker, and the challenges he faces in the unforgiving desert of Saudi Arabia. The film is an adaptation of the novel by the same name has heightened expectations among cinema lovers.