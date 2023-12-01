LIVE TV
Prithviraj Sukumaran's epic 'Aadujeevitham' set for release on April 10, 2024

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 01, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Aadujeevitham is also poised for a run at worldwide film festivals. 

Amid mounting anticipation, the long-awaited survival drama Aadujeevitham helmed by Blessy, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally received a significant update. Makers announced the film will be making its way to the big screen on April 10, 2024. 

The makers made the announcement via video featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as he dons a never-seen-before role. Sharing the video on his social media the actor wrote, “The greatest survival adventure. An unbelievably true story. Witness the extraordinary unravel.”

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham which translates into Goat Life narrates the compelling story of Najeeb, an immigrant worker, and the challenges he faces in the unforgiving desert of Saudi Arabia.  The film is an adaptation of the novel by the same name has heightened expectations among cinema lovers.  

With the release date confirmed, Aadujeevitham is poised to make its mark not only in the Malayalam film industry but also on the international stage, as it gears up for a festival run around the world.

