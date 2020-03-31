Prince William wants to resume his duties as air ambulance pilot amid pandemic scare

William is reportedly keen on resuming duties as an air ambulance pilot. The second in line to Britain's throne, William was once a pilot for air ambulance and would fly medical professionals to the scenes of emergencies.



He spent two years with East Anglian Air Ambulance but stepped down in 2017 to carry out his royal duties on a full-time basis.



Now, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has reportedly shown interest to go back to his old job.



A source close to the Prince has said he has expressed his desire to return to the frontline. While speaking to a British tabloid, the source said, "William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic. He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help."



The source though added that the Prince returning to his old job seems unlikely considering he now is a senior member of the royal family with multiple duties.



"It’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal. There are all sorts of practicalities to overcome such as fitting in on shift patterns. But he’s in the right place now if he wants to do it.”



Earlier in March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited staff at an NHS 111 call centre in Croydon. At the centre the Prince reportedly expressed how much he missed being a part of the emergency services.

The country has been gripped by the pandemic and Willaim's father, Prince Charles too has tested positive for coronavirus. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the health minister too have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the couple on Sunday has also advocated the importance of mental health amid lockdown and self-isolation across the world.