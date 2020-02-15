Prince Harry finally opts for his wife Meghan Markle's healthy lifestyle regime 

Looks like the Duke of Sussex is heading towards a healthy lifestyle, and finally opted his wife Meghan Markle's health and fitness regime.



A source told ET that the Duke of Sussex is "really taking to the West Coast lifestyle" and that his wife's healthy habits are "rubbing off" on him. "Meghan has always been very health-conscious," the source says. "Her healthy habits are rubbing off on Harry too."

Health aside, the couple is also making nature a priority in their lives, and for their 9-month-old son.

The 35-year-old royal is not only enjoying a healthier diet, but he's also taken an interest in cooking and has gradually taken on a more plant-based diet of organic foods since he first started dating Meghan in 2016.



The Royal couple are now living a normal life in Vancouver with their baby boy Archie, after stepping back from their Royal duties