Prince Harry declines to comment on whether he’ll attend King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to hit at the royal family, and amid this, the one question that is looming around is whether Harry would attend his father King Charles' coronation ceremony or not.



In the new clip released from Harry's upcoming ITV interview, host Tom Bradby asked Duke whether he would attend his father’s coronation in May this year.



Replying to that, Harry said in the second clip released: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then."



"But the door is always open. The ball is in their court," continues Harry, before adding, "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Prince Harry claims in memoir William hit and pushed him to the floor over Meghan Markle



The clip was shared on ITV's official Twitter handle:

“The door is always open.”



Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.



Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023 ×