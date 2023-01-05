Prince Harry declines to comment on whether he’ll attend King Charles' coronation
In his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry also made shocking revelations about his fight with his elder brother Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to hit at the royal family, and amid this, the one question that is looming around is whether Harry would attend his father King Charles' coronation ceremony or not.
In the new clip released from Harry's upcoming ITV interview, host Tom Bradby asked Duke whether he would attend his father’s coronation in May this year.
Replying to that, Harry said in the second clip released: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then."
"But the door is always open. The ball is in their court," continues Harry, before adding, "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."
The clip was shared on ITV's official Twitter handle:
Promoting his upcoming memoir 'Spare', Harry has sat down for two television interviews with Bradby and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. Both of the interviews will be released this week.
In his upcoming memoir, Harry also made shocking revelations about his fight with his elder brother Prince William.
In a leaked excerpt, Harry has accused his brother William of hitting and pushing him onto the floor.
"It all happened so fast. so very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," said Prince Harry in the passage.
Harry’s memoir will be released on January 10.