Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire earns over Rs 5 billion at the global box office

The mass action entertainer Salaar: Part 1— Ceasefire has made its arrival on the big screen and is dominating the box office with an extraordinary hold. It is well known that the film surprised many on the first day of its release by earning 178.7 crore (Rs 1.7 billion approx) at the worldwide box office. Right from the day of its release, the film has been witnessing a glorious run at the box office. Now the film has earned over Rs 500 crores (Rs 5 billion) at the worldwide box office, within six days of release.

Sharing the official box office collections, the film's official page wrote on social media," 𝑫𝑬𝑽𝑨 𝑹𝑬𝑷𝑨𝑰𝑹𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑩𝑶𝑿 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫𝑺 #SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive ₹ 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 at the worldwide box office (𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂) #SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs "

The film directed by Prashanth Neel features Prabhas, Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.



The film from Hombale Films is undeniably the biggest film of the production house and has surpassed biggies like KGF Chapter 1, Pushpa 1, and Baahubali 1 in terms of box office collections. It has performed extraordinary in every language, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, but its performance in the overseas market is beyond outstanding. With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now becoming the blockbuster, Hombale Films has delivered the fourth consecutive blockbuster, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and Kantara.



WION's review of Salaar



In her review, WION's Pragati Awasthi wrote, "While some would call it a cinematic masterpiece, the truth is that the film is cliched, predictable, and has repetitive action with the feel of KGF."



"Compared to Neel's previous work, KGF, this movie is not as dark, but still high on brutal violence, bloodshed, and action, which is also a drawback at some point," she further added. Read the full review here