Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' teaser is out! Saif Ali Khan looks impressive as Lankesh

Prabhas' starrer mythological drama 'Adipurush' has been one of the most talked about projects ever since its announcement. After a long wait, the first teaser of the film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana is out now.



On Sunday, the teaser was launched in the northern city of India, Ayodhya, which is also the birthplace of Lord Rama. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the director of the film Om Raut were present at the mega event held at the banks of the holy river Sarayu.



As expected, the mythological film which comes from the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut is high on VFX and CGI. The teaser starts off by showing the angry side of Lord Ram who is preparing to fight with Lankesh, played by Saif Ali Khan. In the one-minute clip, we also got to see more of Saif's evil character, his blue eyes, and 10 heads - all over his portrayal will surely impress you.

In the teaser, Kriti Sanon is looking gorgeous as Sita.



Apart from the main plot that most of us are aware of, the teaser shows the demons flying in the sky, Lord Ram walking in the historic ram-setu with his vanar sena, Saif Ali Khan's character flying over the sky on his dragon-like creature and much more!



The teaser contains some truly stunning frames and is heavy on CGI and VFX. However, the clip appears cartoonish somewhere, which could dampen the fans' enthusiasm. According to the sources, the film used "a technique never seen before in Indian films." But, after watching the teaser, it seemed more like an animated movie and didn't make the effect that was anticipated from the high-budget film.

The film will release in theatres on January 12 in five different languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut.