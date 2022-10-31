Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' not releasing in January 2023?

If multiple reports are to be believed, the release date of Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' has been pushed to a later date. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is reportedly based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.



The film had unveiled its first teaser earlier in October and the first glimpse of the film brought in a lot of brickbats from the audience. The VFX, the depiction of Ravan (played by Saif Ali Khan) received significant backlash and the film was accussed of misrepresentation.



The film was set to release on January 12, 2023, but it seems that the release has been pushed by a few months.

Latest reports suggest that makers are thinking of pushing back the release of 'Adipurush tro avoid box office clash with Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veeraya' and NBK's 'Veera Simha Reddy. There are also other big-budget Tamil films like Ajith's 'Thunivu' and Vijay's 'Varisu' that are up for release and makers of 'Adipurush' reportedly want to avoid a clash with any of these films.



Rumours are rife that makers have now decided tp push the release of 'Adipurush' to April 2023. Trad analyst Girish Johar tweeted, "Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for mid-Summer 2023 release," he tweeted.



However, there has been no official confirmation about the change in release date from the makers yet.



In 'Adipurush', Prabhas plays the role of Ram, and Kriti essays the role of Sita. Saif has been roped in to play the role of Raavan while Sunny Singh essays the role of Lakshman.