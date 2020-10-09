Popular series 'Vikings' sequel production restarts in Ireland

In a major boost to Netflix show ‘Vikings’ fans, the sequel to the popular history drama has restarted production in Ireland after shooting was suspended due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests.

Titled ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, the shooting resumed at Ashford Studios yesterday after it was suspended earlier this week. The production restarted after it was found out that these were false positives.

Produced by MGM, the series underwent rigorous testing process and tests cast and crew several times a week.

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3'

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is written and executive produced by feature writer Jeb Stuart. The sequel begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatises the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived.