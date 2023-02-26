PM Modi praises South Korean embassy staff ‘Naatu Naatu' performance - Watch video here

The craze around SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and the movie's smash hit song 'Naatu Naatu' refuses to die down. The film directed by Rajamouli has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release in March last year, and a major portion of its success goes to the smash hit song.



The peppy song became an internet sensation, with thousands of people recreating the song and doing the famous hook step. It's been almost a year, but the song's craze continues, with people still shaking their legs to the smash hit.



Now, a video of the South Korean embassy has crazily gone viral on social media. The video shows Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and other embassy staff attempting to imitate the song's iconic step, which features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.



Not only netizens, but the viral video also piqued the interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi!