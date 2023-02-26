PM Modi praises South Korean embassy staff ‘Naatu Naatu' performance - Watch video here
'RRR' has made every Indian proud as the film won a Golden Globe and later bagged an Academy Award. Continuing its winning streak, the film has bagged two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards and one at the LA Critics' Awards
The craze around SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and the movie's smash hit song 'Naatu Naatu' refuses to die down. The film directed by Rajamouli has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since its release in March last year, and a major portion of its success goes to the smash hit song.
The peppy song became an internet sensation, with thousands of people recreating the song and doing the famous hook step. It's been almost a year, but the song's craze continues, with people still shaking their legs to the smash hit.
Now, a video of the South Korean embassy has crazily gone viral on social media. The video shows Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and other embassy staff attempting to imitate the song's iconic step, which features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.
Not only netizens, but the viral video also piqued the interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi!
Lively and adorable team effort. 👍 https://t.co/K2YqN2obJ2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023
On Saturday, the Korean Embassy of India shared the video of the embassy staff dancing on the Academy-nominated track and wrote, "Do you know Naatu?" We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. "Naatu Naatu, see Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and the embassy staff!"
Reacting to the video, PM Modi wrote, "A lively and adorable team effort," accompanied by a thumbs-up emoji.
The energetic performance has so far garnered 1.4 million views.
"Loved it! Grateful for the Korean Embassy," wrote another user.
