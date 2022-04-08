Pink Floyd reunites after decades to create a song in support of Ukraine

British rock band Pink Floyd reunited after what seems like ages to release a song in support of Ukraine. The song was released under the group's banner 'Hey Hey Rise Up'.



What more! The newly released song features vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvniuk from his video singing a folk song in the capital city of Kyiv, which became the unofficial anthem amid the Ukraine-Russia war.



The proceeds of the song reportedly will go for humanitarian relief. The lead vocals have been provided by a Ukrainian Singer and not the band's lead vocalist David Gilmour. The song infuses Cappella vocals from an Instagram post shot in Kyiv.



"We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world`s major powers," Pink Floyd's David Gilmour tweeted.



The music for the new song was recorded on March 30 by longtime members Gilmour and Nick Mason, along with longtime bass player Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney.

Here is the official video for 'Hey Hey Rise Up', Pink Floyd's new Ukraine fundraiser feat Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox. Stream / download from midnight. https://t.co/4U3P3WAQOZ — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) April 7, 2022

1/3 Tonight at midnight, Pink Floyd will release a new song, 'Hey Hey Rise Up', which sees David Gilmour and Nick Mason joined by Guy Pratt & Nitin Sawhney, with an extraordinary vocal by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox.

Listen/download at https://t.co/i1l92D3AYU — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) April 7, 2022

Listen/download at https://t.co/i1l92D3AYU — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) April 7, 2022

2/3 Gilmour, who has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law & grandchildren: "We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers". — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) April 7, 2022

The vocalist grafted into the new Pink Floyd track is Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox.



They have been taken from an Instagram video he posted five weeks ago in which he sings a World War I-era Ukrainian protest song, 'The Red Viburnum In The Meadow', which has seen a revival as a cry against the Russian war upon Ukraine.



The final line of the song translates as "Hey hey, rise up and rejoice". The band is likely to release a music video too shortly.



