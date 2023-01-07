Paul Mescal is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'
Story highlights
'Gladiator' has been regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s and the greatest historical epic film ever made.
'Gladiator' has been regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s and the greatest historical epic film ever made.
Paul Mescal is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel, 'Gladiator.' Many publications have confirmed that the 'Normal People' actor is in final negotiations to star in the epic sequel to Ridley Scott's Academy Award-winning 2000 film.
The 26-year-old Irish actor will not be replacing Russell Crowe’s Maximus, whose character died in the film. However, he will reportedly play the lead role of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by actor Connie Nielsen in the film).
According to Deadline, the sequel will take place years after the first film, with Lucius having grown up. Lucius is also the nephew of Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, the son of Roman leader Marcus Aurelius, who murdered his father and seized the throne.
In the first film, Maximus died at the end, but Russell Crowe is still rumoured to appear.
Many sources have said that Paul has been Ridley's first choice for the project and was one of the first actors to meet with Scott for the second film. The outlet has reported that Mescals was "clearly Scott's top choice.
Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations
Scott will direct and produce the film, with David Scarpa writing the screenplay. Paramount is backing the film. Universal,
which also produced the first film with DreamWorks, will produce the film sequel as well.
'Gladiator' has been regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s and the greatest historical epic film ever made.
Russell became a global star after the film, which was made on a $100 million budget, grossed $460 million worldwide.
The film earned five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.