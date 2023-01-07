Paul Mescal is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'

Paul Mescal is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel, 'Gladiator.' Many publications have confirmed that the 'Normal People' actor is in final negotiations to star in the epic sequel to Ridley Scott's Academy Award-winning 2000 film.



The 26-year-old Irish actor will not be replacing Russell Crowe’s Maximus, whose character died in the film. However, he will reportedly play the lead role of Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by actor Connie Nielsen in the film).





According to Deadline, the sequel will take place years after the first film, with Lucius having grown up. Lucius is also the nephew of Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, the son of Roman leader Marcus Aurelius, who murdered his father and seized the throne.



In the first film, Maximus died at the end, but Russell Crowe is still rumoured to appear.



Many sources have said that Paul has been Ridley's first choice for the project and was one of the first actors to meet with Scott for the second film. The outlet has reported that Mescals was "clearly Scott's top choice.