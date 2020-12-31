Paul McCartney reveals how he is still in touch with late George Harrison

Sir Paul McCartney reveals how he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison.



During a chat with NPR, the singer said he still talk to George Harrison through a tree— Geoge passed away in 2001 of lung cancer.

“George was very into horticulture, a really good gardener. So he gave me a tree as a present: It’s a big fir tree, and it’s by my gate,” McCartney said.

As I was leaving my house this morning, I get out of the car, close the gate and look up at the tree and say, ‘Hi, George,'” the 78-year-old said. ''There he is, growing strongly … It’s lovely,'' he said adding that whenever he looks at the tree, ''I go, ‘That’s the tree George gave me.''

''George has entered that tree for me. I hope he’s happy with that,'' he added. McCartney also spoke about John Lennon, ''I’m often thinking of him. I dream of him,” he said of Lennon.



Meanwhile, the 78-year-old star recently released his latest album, McCartney III and is among the first global superstars to be inoculated.