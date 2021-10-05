Parthiv Gohil and Pratik Gandhi come together for the Reflections of Kutchh

Parthiv Gohil, Gujarati singer has come up with Gujarati Jalso, presenting 'Reflections of Kutchh', a beautiful film that reflects the vibrant colorful refection of the prismatic white Kutchh,

Parthiv alongside his team has created a musical film shot in the white dessert of Kutchh where Gujarati artists have lent their voices and performed, featuring artists like Alap Desai, Bhoomi Trivedi, Chirag Vohra, Geeta Rabari, Hanif Aslam, Ishani Dave, Jahnvi Shrimakar, Jignesh Barot, Kala Varso musicians, Manasi Parekh Gohil, Nandy Sisters, Osman Mir, Parthiv Gohhil, Sanjay Goradia, and the Siddi group.

Pratik Gandhi has beautifully linked and corelated all the musical pieces through his words.

When asked about the idea, Parthiv said, "The pandemic was a reason to a heavy disengagement of works happening for the artist community, hence I had decided to bring up something that would help to create a fundraiser with a cause. I had this idea in mind of creating a musical event or journey with our artists and slowly things began working and we had a bunch of renowned artists ready to join us in our small beginning and in a small stretch of time we became an enormous team of 200 members representing Reflections of Kutchh our musical journey crafted into a film directed by Mahashweta Burma who just blew it off with the amazing visuals and color palette full of spirits and life."

Talking about the location, he adds, ”Kutchh is a place that has always fascinated me, the white rann, the tent city the vibes and the beauty of Kutchh itself celebrates life so and to our benefit very recently there were film awards that took place there so our artists were present at the very moment and up for our film, we had a schedule of 20 days which we wrapped up in just 3 days and this was noteworthy in itself."

Interestingly the musical film has already been released and screened overseas and a foundation in the States named Share & Care has raised an 8 lakh dollar fund for the pandemic relief and recovery through the movie screening.