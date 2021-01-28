Pamela Anderson gets married to her bodygaurd in an intimate ceremony 

Model-actress Pamela Anderson has tied the knot again. The 'Baywatch' star, 53. married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve in Canada.



"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told a news channel recently announcing her wedding.

Anderson revealed she fell in love with Hayhurt during the pandemic. "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us," Anderson revealed.

From scandalous divorces to leaked tapes, a look at Pamela Anderson's love life



"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle," she added.



This is Anderson's sixth wedding. She was earlier married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon. She married Jon Peters in February 2020 but the duo split within 12 days.



For her wedding to Hayhurt, the actress wore an outfit styled by Janet Ross which featured a corset by Lace Embrace and a tulle skirt by Joanna Delaney Bridal. Her veil was by Valentino.



Anderson paired her outfit with Hunter rainboots which was a nod to her Canadian roots.



The actress described her wedding venue as 'romantic' with a 'lot of healing energy'. " I'm at peace here. It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven."