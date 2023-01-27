Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen had 'no bad intentions' when he flashed at her

Days after Pamela Anderson alleged that 'Home Improvement' co-star Tim Allen had flashed her, the actress has cleared the air and stated that Allen had "no bad intentions."



In her memoir 'Love, Pamela', Anderson alleged that Tim Allen had flashed at her on the sets of 'Home Improvement' in 1991.



Now, while speaking to Variety, she said Allen had no bad intentions. "Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions." The 55-year-old actress admitted that "(t)imes have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world."



In her book, Anderson wrote that she had stepped out of her dressing room where the sitcom was shot and found Allen in the hallway.



"He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," Anderson alleged in an excerpt of her memoir. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."



Allen, meanwhile, has denied Anderson's allegations. In a statement issued to NBC News, Allen said, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."



Pamela Anderson starred in 'Home Improvement' much before she became a global star after featuring in 'Baywatch' TV series. She appeared in a show inside the world of 'Home Improvement' called 'Tool Time' and played the assistant to Allen's character.