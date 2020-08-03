Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali stokes controversy with Kashmir song

Shafqat Amanat Ali Photograph:( Twitter )
The song is released ahead of the one year anniversary of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.
Ahead of the one year anniversary of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, granted under Article 370 of the Constitution, Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali has sung a controversial song titled ‘Ja Chor Day Meri Waadi (Leave My Valley Alone)’. The song was shared by Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
In a description of the song, the ISPR noted that it is "in solidarity with the Kashmiris" and has been released ahead of "5th Aug 20 marks [which] one year of abrogation of Article 370 and lockdown & curfew in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)".
The ISPR shared a link to the song, available on YouTube, through its official Twitter account.
It has been reported that Shafqat Amanat Ali was paid Rs 3.8 crore by DG ISPR.
Shafqat is a famed classical singer who has sung several Bollywood chartbusters including 'Mitwa', 'Dil Daara', 'Manchala'. He was praised by his Indian fans when he sang a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary in 2018. In a video that became viral then, he sang a heart-stirring version of 'Vaishnava Janato'- a popular Hindu bhajan which was Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan. Listen to it here.