Pakistani fans pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Even 1,000 Pakistan cannot compensate this loss',

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 06, 2022, 01:31 PM(IST)

Lata Mangeshkar Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most celebrated artists, has a major fanbase beyond the nation's borders.

The Legendary singer breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old. Her demise has left a void that can never be filled, and not just India, her die-hard fans from Pakistan are mourning the loss of the icon.

Ever since the news of her demise came out, social media has been flooded with netizens mourning her loss. In fact, it became the top trending topic in Pakistan Twitter. 

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry was among the most prominent figures to pay tribute to Mangeshkar and called her death “the end of an era”, labelling her as “a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades”.

Several fans from Pakistan mourned the demise of Nightingale of India

One Twitter user wrote, "The end of the golden era. Your beautiful voice shall live forever the #LataMangeshkar mam ji. Love from Pakistan," another Twitter user ‘Zaidu’ wrote that “Even 1000 Pakistan can not compensate this loss.”

Take a look: 

