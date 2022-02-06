Pakistani fans pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Even 1,000 Pakistan cannot compensate this loss',

Lata Mangeshkar Photograph:( Twitter )
Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most celebrated artists, has a major fanbase beyond the nation's borders.
The Legendary singer breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old. Her demise has left a void that can never be filled, and not just India, her die-hard fans from Pakistan are mourning the loss of the icon.
Ever since the news of her demise came out, social media has been flooded with netizens mourning her loss. In fact, it became the top trending topic in Pakistan Twitter.
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry was among the most prominent figures to pay tribute to Mangeshkar and called her death “the end of an era”, labelling her as “a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades”.
لتا منگیشکر کا انتقال موسیقی کے ایک عہد کا خاتمہ ہے، لتا جی نے عشروں تک سر کی دنیا پر حکومت کی اور ان کی آواز کا جادو رہتی دنیا تک رہے گا، جہاں جہاں اردو بولی اور سمجھی جاتی ہے وہاں لتا منگیشکر کو الوداع کہنے والوں کا ہجوم ہے، #LataMangeshkar— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022
Several fans from Pakistan mourned the demise of Nightingale of India
One Twitter user wrote, "The end of the golden era. Your beautiful voice shall live forever the #LataMangeshkar mam ji. Love from Pakistan," another Twitter user ‘Zaidu’ wrote that “Even 1000 Pakistan can not compensate this loss.”
Take a look:
Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of music, has breathed her last. She was as famous in Pakistan as she was in India or elsewhere.— Durdana Najam دردانہ نجم (@durdananajam) February 6, 2022
May she rest in peace. #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/sDBbTv7XdP
Oh India! you’ve no Idea what you’ve lost today.— 🇵🇰Zaidu🇵🇰 (@TheZaiduLeaks) February 6, 2022
Even 1000 Pakistan can not compensate this loss.
Om Shanti! #LataMangeshkar
Artist is Universal ! On Pakistan television a special news on .@mangeshkarlata ji sad demise. 😔 #RIPLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/wBIbYU5DoW— Raju Garu Prabhas; Radhe Shyam 11.03.22 (@pubzudarlingye) February 6, 2022
ھمارری پیاری دیدی لتا جی انتقال فرماگئ ھیں۔ ایک دور کا خاتمہ ھوا۔وہ ھمیشہ ھمارے دلوں اور دعاؤں میں زندہ رھیں گی🙏🙏🙏!#LataMangeshkar #Pakistan #endofanera pic.twitter.com/tWDT9JUw8D— Dr Shahid Masood (@Shahidmasooddr) February 6, 2022
Not a single house in India-Pakistan where people did not listen and enjoy your music. Our life is but a span, and cruel death is always near. So, frail a thing is man.— Muhammad Tahir (@mtornado16) February 6, 2022
RIP #LataMangeshkar Ji... !
میرے لفظوں کو جو چھو جاتی ہے آواز تیری
سرحدیں توڑ کر اڑ جاتے ہیں اشعار میرے ...
Will miss you lata g. Love from Pakistan. Music truly has no borders— Sanya Kurd (@thehoneybee555) February 6, 2022