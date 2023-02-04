Melinda Dillon, Oscar nominated actress, dies at the age of 83
Born on October 13, 1939, in Hope, Arkansas, Dillon spent her childhood in Alabama, Germany. In the initial period of her career, she worked as a comedian and actress, both.
Veteran actress Melinda Dillon is no more. The Oscar-nominated actress passed away on January 9. She was 83 years old.
Dillon is well known for her work in 'A Christmas Story', 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind,' and 'Absence of Malice,' among others.
Her family confirmed the sad news in a statement.
"Melinda Ruth Dillon, age 83, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023," the obituary message reads.
The exact cause of her death has not been revealed.
In her decades-long career, Dillon has carved her space in the family industry with her phenomenal work. For her role as Jullian Guiler in Steven Speilberg’s 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977), she earned an Oscar nomination in the supporting actress category.
She received her second nomination for supporting actress in Sydney Pollack's 'Absence of Malice' in 1982.
In 1963, she received a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'
Born on October 13, 1939, in Hope, Arkansas, Dillon spent her childhood in Alabama, Germany. She began her career as a comedian and actress and got her first break in 1959 when she got the chance to star in the movie 'The Cry of Jazz'.