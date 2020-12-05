Oscar Isaac to play popular video game character Solid Snake in new film

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor Oscar Isaac has been roped in to play the popular video game character Solid Snake in the upcoming action film, Metal Gear Solid.



The film by Jordan Vogt-Roberts is based on the 33-year-old video game franchise, created by Hideo Kojima. The script is written by Derek Connolly, reports Variety.



The first Metal Gear game was released in 1987, and Metal Gear Solid is the third game in the series. It debuted at the 1996 Tokyo Game Show. The game follows Solid Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralise the terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit.



In 2019, Isaac had expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake. At that time, Vogt-Roberts had responded saying he was open to the idea.



Issac is also set to star in Scenes From A Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain, followed by playing the title role in Marvel`s Moon Knight. Isaac also has the reboot of Dune and Paul Schrader`s The Card Counter lined up.



He is also set to star in and produce an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn`s Ex Machina comic retitled The Great Machine.



