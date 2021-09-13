Oprah's interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle loses out to Italian food show at the Emmys

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey may have rocked the British royal family and spilled out secrets in the public but the interview did not stand a chance at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.



The American TV interview with Oprah Winfrey lost out at the Emmys to a series on Italian food and culture.



Winfrey`s two-hour sit-down with Harry and Meghan in March sent shock waves through the British monarchy when Meghan accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark the skin of the couple`s first child would be and said the stress of life as a royal newlywed had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

2021 Creative Arts Emmys: See the full list of winners so far



It was Harry and Meghan's first interview post their exit from their roles in the royal family in early 2020. The interview was watched by more than 49 million people worldwide in the first three days, broadcaster CBS television said.

Winfrey and her team were nominated for an Emmy - US television`s top honour - in the best-hosted nonfiction series category but were beaten by actor Stanley Tucci's 'Searching for Italy' travel and food show.



Neither Harry nor Meghan attended Sunday`s low-key ceremony for creative arts, which precedes the main Emmy Awards show next week.