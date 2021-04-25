Oprah Winfrey reveals she was 'surprised' by Meghan Markle's racism claims

Meghan Markle's racism claims against Buckingham Palace were as shocking for Oprah Winfrey as they were for the rest of the world.



Oprah recently revealed that she was just as stunned by Meghan Markle`s bombshell claims during her wide-ranging interview that aired in March. The media mogul expressed that she was "surprised" that the Duchess of Sussex went "all the way there" with her claims against the tabloids and royal family during Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

"I was surprised," Oprah said during the first episode of The Nancy O'Dell Channel, "What? You're going there? You're going all the way there?"



During the broadcast, Meghan and Harry made some shocking claims. Meghan revealed that she suffered from suicidal thoughts while pregnant with son Archie. She said she was told senior members of "the Institution" told her she could not get help. Harry also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped speaking to him for a time. However, one topic that was particularly controversial was Meghan and Harry's claims that a member of the royal family expressed concerns about how "dark" their future son Archie's skin tone would be.



During the Winfrey interview, Markle had said that a member of the royal family discussed the colour of her and Harry`s then-unborn son`s skin. Prince Harry later revealed it was not Queen Elizabeth nor his grandfather, Prince Philip, who made the remark. The Duke of Sussex also said he`d never reveal the family member`s identity.



The media mogul went on to say that she and the couple had a "shared intention" for the interview, which was to tell "the truth." Winfrey said, "They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."She went on to admit that she was "surprised" when Markle claimed royals made comments about the colour of Archie`s skin. Markle is biracial. "What? You`re going there? You`re going all the way there?"



Winfrey recalled her initial private reaction to Markle`s claims. The host called it a "powerful" interview due to the couple`s ability to be "open," "vulnerable" and "truthful."



Rumoursof a rift between Harry and his older brother Prince William have rumbled at least since 2019. That`s when Harry and Markle separated from the Royal Foundation, originally set up as the brothers` joint charitable venture, to set up their own platform.



That year, Harry said he loved his brother dearly but they were "on different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days."In early 2020, the Sussexes announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. This year, tensions between Harry and William escalated when Harry revealed to Winfrey that he and his brother were giving each other "space." He also claimed his father, Prince Charles, had stopped taking his calls.



In response to a question from Winfrey, Harry said he wouldn`t have made the changes if not for his wife. He said their relationship revealed the strictures of royal life. Harry said, "I was trapped, but I didn`t know I was trapped. My father and my brother, they are trapped."As per Fox News, a year after they last saw each other, the princes put their fraught relationship aside as they said farewell to their grandfather in a royal funeral held in Windsor, England, last week.