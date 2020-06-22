On Vijay's birthday, fans want the makers to release the trailer of 'Master'

Its Tamil superstar Vijay birthday today. The actor has decided to keep the celebrations low key owing to the current pandemic- but that has not dampened the spirit of his fans who made his birthday trend on the Internet on Monday morning.



Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a birthday poster on his Twitter page in Vijay's honour and fans have now have started a countdown to the release the trailer of Vijay's next film 'Master'.

Most fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the trailer of 'Master' after the makers of the film released a special poster as an advanced birthday gift for Vijay.



Speculations have been rife that the film would also go the OTT way owing to the current situation. But the makers have rubbished the reports and assured fans that the film would get a theatrical release.



A few weeks earlier, Suriya Sivakumar decided to with the digital release of his actress wife Jyotika's courtroom drama, 'Ponmagal Vanthal'.



Expectations from Thalapathy Vijay's films are always huge and the films are always big box office earners. Considering these factors, the makers have decided to wait it out and will release the film only after the government decides to open film theatres across the country.



'Master' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the first look posters of both Vijay and Sethupathi have been impressive.