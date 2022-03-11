Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser: Ewan McGregor returns to Star Wars franchise

Ewan McGregor is all set to reprise his role as Jedi Master.



The first look of the forthcoming Disney+ Star Wars web series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is out. The show set after the events of 'Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith' has a Scottish actor returning to the role after 17 years.



''The fight is done. We lost," McGregor says in voiceover, as we see him living in the exile after the Jedi lost. He is seen travelling around Tatooine and is keeping an eye on young Luke Skywalker from distance.

BTS performs to live audience, a first in Seoul in two years since pandemic



"Between darkness and defeat, hope survives," he says.



''The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,'' the synopsis reads.



While further plot details have been kept a secret.

Along with McGregor, Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the six-episode series. The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie.



Last year, McGregor told Jimmy Kimmel, "The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great, It's all still there, it feels good. It's great scripts and great people to work with and it's great, I'm having a great time."



The limited series will debut on Disney+ on May 25.