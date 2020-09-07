'Now or never' read posters in Tamil Nadu urging Rajinikanth to take political plunge

With hardly 8 months to go for the highly anticipated assembly election in Tamil Nadu, posters have surfaced in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, urging actor Rajinikanth to take the political plunge. “Change in Political culture and government; Party and government are separate entities - if not now, never!” the posters carried some of Rajini’s own slogans. The poster mentions the name of a fan, who conceptualised it and posted it.

It was with high expectations that Rajinikanth had called for a Press meet in Chennai on March 12, 2020, however, the actor only outlined his vision for ‘cleaning up politics’ and refused to commit on his own political foray. “I have never even thought of becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu or sitting in the Assembly and speaking. It is not even in my blood. I want a new wave, new power and new blood to go and seize power in the assembly and Rajini will be a bridge for this” he said.



Rajini had said that his prospective party would have only limited booth-level committee roles, so as to prevent them from missing power following victory, as was the case with mainstream parties. He had visualised a party wherein 60-65 per cent persons would be below 50. “Youth with an adequate qualification and a decent social standing. The remaining 30-40percent would consist of retired Judges, IAS, IPS and politicians. This would also include women” he said.



However, pan-India lockdown was imposed in late March and since then there have been no public events, announcements or political statements from the actor. Having been non-committal about his political foray has further fueled talks of his party being launched in November. Such speculation that has been doing the rounds has forced Rajini’s publicist to issue a statement. The statement requested the media to refrain from visiting the upscale Poes garden locality (where the actor resides) and avoid crowding there in anticipation of a possible media interaction by the actor.





Functionaries who are part of the actor’s unified fan club - Rajini Makkal Mandram also told WION that the actor has not held virtual meetings or any discussions with them since March this year. The actor had earlier said that his own outfit’s district functionaries were unhappy with the proposal of the actor not being the Chief Minister candidate, of the prospective party.

“We need to tell people, this is not for Rajini, this is for the people of Tamil Nadu. I’m not here to get 15-20percent of the votes, this is my only chance. I am 71 years old and by the next polls in 2026 I will be 76. Once the message reaches more people and the common people want a change, let me see that happen and I will come make my entry” he had said cryptically in March.