Barbenheimer movie is in the works, plot involves dolls and nuclear bombs

Barbenheimer is not just a term to hype two big releases that took place earlier this year but is now the title of an upcoming film. Many would recall that the term was coined in July this year when big-ticket films Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same day worldwide. The term was a marketing gimmick to promote both films and encourage viewers to watch both films.



Now a report in The Hollywood Reporter states that B-movie icon Charles Band is maming a movie on the same title with dolls and bombs beings the key plot points.



What is Barbenheimer the film about?



Charles Band has detailed the plot of Barbenheimer, in which a scientist doll called Dr Bambi J Barbenheimer, living in the doll town Dolltopia, is bothered by how humans treat the dolls. So she goes on a mission to destroy the real world with a giant nuclear bomb. The synopsis of Barbenheimer states, “They got great looks and a super attitude! Oh, and now they’ve got the bomb.”



Charles, while speaking to the publication, admitted that he was cashing in on the Barbie-Oppenheimer clash and the numerous memes and social media chatter that followed.



“But it’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer. You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humour,” Charles said. “It seems like every other feature is dark and depressing, and it’s like, God, we need a little humour going into 2024,” he added.