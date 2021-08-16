Nicole Kidman talks about enormous stress while filming ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ amid pandemic

Nicole Kidman is opening up about the stress she felt while filming during the pandemic.



As her new series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' is on its way for release, she’s sharing the challenges she faced while shooting in Australia during the pandemic.



In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Kidman detailed the “enormous stress'' of filming under new COVID-19 safety protocols.



“There’s an enormous amount of stress being responsible for people’s safety and health,” Nicole shared.



“We took that really seriously,” Nicole continued. There was testing, mask-wearing and if someone had a sore throat — even if the test came back negative — we rescheduled, or we shut down. We couldn’t put anyone at risk. And we got through without one case, which is extraordinary.”



The 54-year-old and the other producers admitted that they probably 'didn't realise' what they were taking on, ''I don’t think we realized what we were taking on,” Nicole explained. “If we’d known how high the risk was in terms of the whole thing being shut down and being destroyed like that, I don’t think the financiers would have taken the risk. We kind of played Russian roulette in that way.”

Eminem's daughter calls out rapper for keeping their adoption a secret



Based on the 2018 novel by 'Big Little Lies' author Liane Moriarty, the project was the first major A-list production to be filmed in Australia amid the pandemic. Alongside Nicole, the series features an A-list Hollywood cast including Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Manny Jacinto.



The series follows the story of nine strangers from the city who gather for a 10-day retreat at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort which promises to transform and heal the guests who stay there. However, the resort is not what it seems to be and the guests are about to discover many secrets about each other and the resort's host Masha.



In the series, she is playing a character of a mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko.