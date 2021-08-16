Eminem's daughter calls out rapper for keeping their adoption a secret

Rapper Eminem's daughter Stevie has called him out for keeping her adoption a secret until her biological father passed away.



Stevie who identifies as he/she/they made the accusation in a TikTok video last week. The video was taken down later.



Stevie's biological parents are Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter. The two had Stevie during a break up between Scott and Eminem.



Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005 and remarried Scott in 2006, but divorced again later that year.



In the video Stevie revealed that they received an old newspaper article after Hartter's death in 2020. Stevie then went and confronted their grandmother.



"I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him," Stevie recalled their grandmother saying.



Stevie came ouf as bisexual in 2017 and earlier this year announced they identified themselves as non binary.