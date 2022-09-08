Nicolas Cage, 58 & wife Riko Shibata, 27 welcome their first child together

Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife Riko Shibata, have been blessed with their first child together, a baby girl. In April, proud father Nicolas revealed the gender and the name of the baby girl - August Francesca Coppola Cage.



The actor's daughter's name is a tribute to the legend John Lennon and his father, August 'Augie' Coppola.



Shibata, 27, gave birth to their little angel on September. 7, in Los Angeles, USA.



The good news was confirmed to People by a rep, "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter."

The rep added, "Mother and daughter are doing fine."



Nicolas, 58, and Riko, 27, got married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Riko is Nicolas' fifth wife. In January of this year, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together.



Cage is already a father to two sons, Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from his previous relationships with Alice Kim & Christina Fulton.



Earlier this year, during his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the actor had revealed the gender and name of his baby. “I’ll call her Lenny for short,” he said. “I’m thrilled. It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life.”

