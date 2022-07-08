Nick Jonas says embracing parenthood has been 'life-changing' for him and Priyanka Chopra

Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year through surrogacy. And since the arrival of the little angel, the two stars' lives have changed, for the better. The couple was thrilled to bring their bundle of joy home after the little munchkin spent 100 days in the NICU. On Mother's Day, the couple shared the happy news with their fans through a joint statement.

In a recent interview, Nick spoke about his journey as a parent. During his appearance at the ACC Golf Championship, the singer candidly spoke to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and shared what parenting has been like.

Sharing how his daughter's arrival has changed his life, Nick said, "It is certainly life-changing."

Talking about the little one's health, he said, "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy." He further added, "All is good."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has recently shared a new picture of their baby girl on Instagram. Her close friend Tamanna Dutt can also be seen in the latest snap.

While sharing the photo, PeeCee wrote, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.. love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily." Take a look!

These days little Malti often features on her two popular parents' social media platforms however her face is always concealed in the snaps. The couple is yet to reveal their little munchkin's face.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. Written and directed by James C. Strouse, it stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie alongside Priyanka.

Nick, on the other hand, was last seen on television in 'Dancing With Myself'. He joined the show as a replacement for Shaquille O'Neal.