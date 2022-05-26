Nick Jonas calls his daughter a 'blessing', reflects on the wild journey of parenthood

We all are aware of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's rollercoaster journey they went through in the last few months. Priyanka herself penned down the tough journey of her little baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier this month, Priyanka shared the first photo of her little angel and shared that they have finally brought her home after spending 100 plus days in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit).



Now, the proud father Nick is talking about her little princess and the “wild'' yet ''magical'' journey they went through in the last few months.



The 'Sucker' singer recently appeared on the 'Kelly Clarkson Show' and spilt some beans about the new chapter of his life.



''She’s the best,” he said. ''It’s just been a magical season in our life, Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.” The 29-year-old singer said, via Page Six.



This is the first time when Jonas has talked about his daughter.



Jonas and Priyanka both have been tight-lipped about their daughter ever since they welcomed her in January this year via surrogate.



Earlier, this month, on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Priyanka shared their emotional journey on her Instagram account. Sharing the picture of her small family, in which, 'The Sky is Pink' actress is holding her little princess in her arms while Jonas, who is sitting next to Priyanka is holding her little arm.



''On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,'' PeeCee wrote in the caption.



''After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.''