New photos of Angelina Jolie’s injuries from 2016 plane fight with Brad Pitt revealed

Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the happiest couples of Hollywood until their 2016 flight from France to the US, which changed everything in their life. It's been seven years and the feud between the ex-couple is still the talk of the world, whether it's their divorce, custody battle, assault charges, FBI inquiry or their winery fight. Now, new reports are coming out about the couple's famous jet fight revealing Jolie's injuries that she sustained during the rough brawl.



As per Page Six, the new photos of Jolie's injuries have been revealed which were submitted to FBI.

The photos show bruises and cuts on the Oscar winner hand and an elbow.



As Page Six reported, Jolie told the officials about how badly drunk Pitt was on the flight, when he ''shrieked at her in a flight restroom'' when they were coming back from Nice, France, to the US.



In the report, she also alleged that how 'The Bullet Train' actor ''grabbed her by her head and shook and pushed her into the wall.

And yelled, “You’re f–king up this family”.





(Photo from Page Six)



In the report, she also claimed how her two of their minor children “were crying and shouting, ‘Are you OK Mommy?'”.



However, Pitt responded and said, “‘No, mommy’s not OK. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy,'”



After Pitt's response, Jolie claimed that one of their children shouted: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k”. The comment made Pitt more furious and as a result he ran toward one of her children “like he was going to attack.”



(Photo from Page Six)



Apparently, it was their adopted son, Maddox with whom Brad got into a fight on the plane. He was 15 at the time.



She submitted monochrome photos of her injuries along with handwritten copies by her children, in which they described the flight incident.

The investigation was closed in 2016 and Brad wasn’t found guilty soon after the case was closed, Jolie filed for divorce.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that it was Angelina who sued him under the name of Jane Doe at the time.