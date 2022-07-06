Netflix says 'Stranger Things' sets new viewing milestones

The latest season of Netflix Inc`s 'Stranger Things' has pushed total viewership for the series to more than 1.15 billion hours, the streaming service said on Tuesday.

The science-fiction drama starring Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown has become the most popular English-language series on Netflix. The only other Netflix show to cross 1 billion viewing hours is the South Korean drama 'Squid Game.'

'Stranger Things' also hit #1 on Netflix`s Top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English-language TV series, the company said.

The show`s fourth season concluded with the final two episodes released last week, briefly crashing the Netflix app as fans rushed to view it. The series debuted in 2016.

