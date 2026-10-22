/Netflix and Hoichoi announce landmark partnership, 14 acclaimed Bengali series to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Netflix and hoichoi, the Bengali-first streaming platform and content studio, are joining forces for a first of its kind partnership to bring acclaimed series, new premieres, adaptations and fresh original stories to audiences across India.

The partnership will bring all Hoichoi series premiering in the next two years to Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, exclusively on the service.

The curated and acclaimed hoichoi shows on Netflix will feature 14 titles, including Madam Inspector, Sampurna, Lajja, Eken Sirji, Anjaan Saaye, The Curse of Parnashavari, Bloodlines, The Adventures of Daadi & Jagga, Raat Abhi Baaki Hain, Achinta: Trial By Law, Shaadi Ka Siyappa, Queens and Parineeta: A Love Story and Mahanagar . Spanning crime thrillers, detective mysteries, folklore horror, social and courtroom dramas, and romance, the collection offers something for every mood.

New hoichoi releases will also arrive on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside their Bengali debut on hoichoi. First up is The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi , a folklore horror series starring Jeetu Kamal, Solanki Roy and Paoli Dam, premiering November 6, with more titles to follow in the coming months.

The two platforms will also collaborate on original series, produced by Hoichoi Studios, that reimagine select hoichoi stories, bringing fresh creative voices and perspectives to each adaptation. Further details will be announced soon.

Committed to delivering quality, quantity and variety, Netflix continues to complement its originals with a growing range of licensed content, bringing more third-party stories to the service in new ways. Its global audience of approaching one billion people makes it a strong partner for studios, networks and creators.