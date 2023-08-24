National Film Awards 2023 to be announced today; here are the main contendors for this year's awards

India's most prestigious film award, the National Film Awards 2023 will be announced on 24 August 2023. The pan-India Awards honours the best of the best of Indian cinema from the year 2022. It is one of the most anticipated awards and is considered prestigious as the government of India honours the best in Indian cinema each year.



The 69th National Film Awards will be announced at 5 pm on 24 August. The event will stream live on PIB India's Facebook page as well as their YouTube channel.



Like previous years, the National Awards will not only honour the best in Hindi cinema but also other regional languages. While the list of contenders for the awards is a closely guarded secret, it is being widely speculated that Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are the front runners for the Best Actress award this year. Alia is being considered for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kangana Ranaut is being considered for her performance in Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivi.



Reports state that R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is also one of the strong contenders across various categories. He also has a chance in the Best Actor category. Another South film that holds promise for the awards is 'Minnal Murali', directed by Basil Joseph.



Composer MM Keeravani may also be honored after his stupendous victory at Oscars earlier this year for his work in RRR. The composer won the Oscar for Best Music for his compositions in SS Rajamouli's film RRR.



Many Malayalam films are strong contenders for coveted awards, such as Nayattu, Minnal Murali, and Meppadiyan. According to reports, the Malayalam film Nayattu might fetch actor Joju George the best Actor award and he is being considered as one of the strong contenders in the category along with R Madhavan.