Naga Vishal on winning Best Child Artist National Award: It's an overwhelming honour

Among the actors who were announced as winners for the 67th National Film Awards, child actor Naga Vishal deserves a special mention. Naga bagged the National Award for the Best Child Artist for Tamil drama 'KD Engira Karuppu Durai’ and he can’t stop being ecstatic about it.

Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, this Yoodlee production revolves around the relationship between an 80-year-old man (Mu Ramaswamy) and an 8-year-old boy (Naga Vishal).

Happy with the National Award, Naga Vishal said, “This is a totally unexpected and overwhelming honour. The filming experience was so easy, and we were all one family on set. Madhumita Maam – my director – was like my elder sister. To get an honor like this at a national level is really something I wasn’t prepared for, and my family and friends are so happy and proud of me today.”

Meanwhile, film director Madhumita of 'KD Engira Karuppu Dura’ added, “To get this kind of recognition, especially from the government, means a lot to all of us. Sometimes I forget that he is a child, especially when he speaks about his responsibility towards betterment of his family. Nagavishal brought life to Kutty, and deserves all these accolades and more. His win is a win for each one of my crew and cast who worked hard for KD to be what it is today. We are all so overwhelmed by the love that the audience have shown our film. Humbled and grateful.” 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress, Manoj Bajpayee-Dhanush win Best Actor

Manoj Bajpayee to WION on third National Award: I am humbled and overwhelmed