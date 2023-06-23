Naatu Naatu finds a mention in PM Modi's speech at the State dinner

Looks like the craze around Oscars winning song from RRR, 'Naatu Naatu' isn't over just yet. On Thursday, the blockbuster song found a mention in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the state dinner in the White House.



"With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. We can pronounce each other's name correctly, we can understand each other's accent better...Children in India become Spider-Man on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu', " said PM Modi.



SS Rajamouli's film RRR featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was one of the top-grossing films of 2022. The film's iconic song 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Song Oscar as well as a Golden Globe award for music composer MM Kreem and lyricist Chandrabose. The song was also performed live on the Oscar stage earlier in March this year by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava. The song was presented at the ceremony by Deepika Padukone.



On Thursday, PM Modi stated that the state dinner evening was made special by the presence of the people of two countries, as he called them, "most precious assets."



The White House had invited more than 400 guests for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

