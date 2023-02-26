ugc_banner

NAACP Image Awards: Angela Bassett, Abbott Elementary win big: See the complete list of winners

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 26, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson took home the award for outstanding comedy series. 

Queen Ramonda won big! The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and Angela Bassett and Abbott Elementary were among the night's top winners.

Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony, which recognised the talent of people of colour in culture and entertainment.

The 2023 NAACP Awards crowned Bassett with its top honour, Entertainer of the Year, and Viola Davis as an outstanding actress for 'The Woman King.' Not only this, but the most shocking win of the night was Will Smith, who won the
Outstanding Actor award for 'Emancipation.' This is the first significant win for Smith since last year's Academy Awards slap gate incident.

Check the complete list of winners here:

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett - WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

A Jazzman’s Blues

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER 

Emancipation

The Woman King

Till

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Joshua Boone — A Jazzman’s Blues

Jonathan Majors — Devotion

Will Smith — Emancipation - WINNER

Sterling K. Brown — Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Daniel Kaluuya — Nope

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler — Till

Keke Palmer — Alice

Letitia Wright — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Regina Hall — Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Viola Davis — The Woman King - WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge — Black Adam

Cliff Method Man Smith — On the Come Up

Jalyn Hall — Till

John Boyega — The Woman King

Tenoch Huerta Mejía — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER: 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett — 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Danai Gurira — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Janelle Monae — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Lashana Lynch — The Woman King

Lupita Nyong’o — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Breaking

Causeway

Mr. Malcolm’s List

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

The Inspection - WINNER

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Athena

Bantú Mama - WINNER

Broker

Learn to Swim

The Silent Twins

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall — Till - WINNER

Joshua Boone — A Jazzman’s Blues

Ledisi — Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

Y’lan Noel — A Lot of Nothing

Yola — Elvis

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary- WINNER

Atlanta

Black-ish

Rap Sh!t

The Wonder Years

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps — The Upshaws

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer — The Neighborhood - WINNER

Dule Hill — 'The Wonder Years'

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine — Family Reunion

Maya Rudolph — Loot

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Tichina Arnold — The Neighborhood

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta

Deon Cole — Black-ish

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary - WINNER

William Stanford Davis —Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Jenifer Lewis — Black-ish

Marsai Martin — Black-ish

Wanda Sykes — The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air

Bridgerton

Euphoria

P-Valley - WINNER

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris — Snowfall

Jabari Banks Glover — Bel-Air

Kofi Siriboe — Queen Sugar

Nicco Annan — P-Valley - WINNER

Sterling K. Brown — This is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett — 9-1-1- WINNER

Brandee Evans — P-Valley

Queen Latifah — The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley — Queen Sugar

Zendaya — Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes — Bel-Air

Amin Joseph — Snowfall

Caleb Mclaughlin — Stranger Things

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — Power Book II: Ghost - WINNER

J. Alphonse Nicholson — P-Valley

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh — Bridgerton

Bianca Lawson — Queen Sugar

WINNER: Loretta Devine — P-Valley

Susan Kelechi Watson Martin — This is Us

Tina Lifford — Queen Sugar

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

The Black Hamptons

From Scratch

The Best Man: The Final Chapters - WINNER

The Last of Ptolemy Grey

Women of the Movement

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut — The Best Man: The Final Chapters -WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson — The Last of Ptolemy Grey

Terrence Howard — The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Trevante Rhodes — Mike

Wendell Pierce — Don’t Hang Up

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Regina Hall — The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Sanaa Lathan — The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Viola Davis — The First Lady

Zoe Saldana — From Scratch
 

