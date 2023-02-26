NAACP Image Awards: Angela Bassett, Abbott Elementary win big: See the complete list of winners
'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson took home the award for outstanding comedy series.
Queen Ramonda won big! The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and Angela Bassett and Abbott Elementary were among the night's top winners.
Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony, which recognised the talent of people of colour in culture and entertainment.
The 2023 NAACP Awards crowned Bassett with its top honour, Entertainer of the Year, and Viola Davis as an outstanding actress for 'The Woman King.' Not only this, but the most shocking win of the night was Will Smith, who won the
Outstanding Actor award for 'Emancipation.' This is the first significant win for Smith since last year's Academy Awards slap gate incident.
Check the complete list of winners here:
Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett - WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Outstanding Motion Picture
A Jazzman’s Blues
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Emancipation
The Woman King
Till
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Joshua Boone — A Jazzman’s Blues
Jonathan Majors — Devotion
Will Smith — Emancipation - WINNER
Sterling K. Brown — Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Daniel Kaluuya — Nope
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Danielle Deadwyler — Till
Keke Palmer — Alice
Letitia Wright — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Regina Hall — Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Viola Davis — The Woman King - WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Aldis Hodge — Black Adam
Cliff Method Man Smith — On the Come Up
Jalyn Hall — Till
John Boyega — The Woman King
Tenoch Huerta Mejía — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett — 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Danai Gurira — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janelle Monae — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Lashana Lynch — The Woman King
Lupita Nyong’o — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Breaking
Causeway
Mr. Malcolm’s List
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
The Inspection - WINNER
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Athena
Bantú Mama - WINNER
Broker
Learn to Swim
The Silent Twins
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Jalyn Hall — Till - WINNER
Joshua Boone — A Jazzman’s Blues
Ledisi — Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
Y’lan Noel — A Lot of Nothing
Yola — Elvis
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary- WINNER
Atlanta
Black-ish
Rap Sh!t
The Wonder Years
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Mike Epps — The Upshaws
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer — The Neighborhood - WINNER
Dule Hill — 'The Wonder Years'
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Loretta Devine — Family Reunion
Maya Rudolph — Loot
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Tichina Arnold — The Neighborhood
Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live
Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta
Deon Cole — Black-ish
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary - WINNER
William Stanford Davis —Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Jenifer Lewis — Black-ish
Marsai Martin — Black-ish
Wanda Sykes — The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel-Air
Bridgerton
Euphoria
P-Valley - WINNER
Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris — Snowfall
Jabari Banks Glover — Bel-Air
Kofi Siriboe — Queen Sugar
Nicco Annan — P-Valley - WINNER
Sterling K. Brown — This is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett — 9-1-1- WINNER
Brandee Evans — P-Valley
Queen Latifah — The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley — Queen Sugar
Zendaya — Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes — Bel-Air
Amin Joseph — Snowfall
Caleb Mclaughlin — Stranger Things
Cliff “Method Man” Smith — Power Book II: Ghost - WINNER
J. Alphonse Nicholson — P-Valley
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh — Bridgerton
Bianca Lawson — Queen Sugar
WINNER: Loretta Devine — P-Valley
Susan Kelechi Watson Martin — This is Us
Tina Lifford — Queen Sugar
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
The Black Hamptons
From Scratch
The Best Man: The Final Chapters - WINNER
The Last of Ptolemy Grey
Women of the Movement
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut — The Best Man: The Final Chapters -WINNER
Samuel L. Jackson — The Last of Ptolemy Grey
Terrence Howard — The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Trevante Rhodes — Mike
Wendell Pierce — Don’t Hang Up
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Regina Hall — The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Sanaa Lathan — The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Viola Davis — The First Lady
Zoe Saldana — From Scratch