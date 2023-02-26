NAACP Image Awards: Angela Bassett, Abbott Elementary win big: See the complete list of winners

Queen Ramonda won big! The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and Angela Bassett and Abbott Elementary were among the night's top winners.



Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony, which recognised the talent of people of colour in culture and entertainment.



The 2023 NAACP Awards crowned Bassett with its top honour, Entertainer of the Year, and Viola Davis as an outstanding actress for 'The Woman King.' Not only this, but the most shocking win of the night was Will Smith, who won the

Outstanding Actor award for 'Emancipation.' This is the first significant win for Smith since last year's Academy Awards slap gate incident.

Check the complete list of winners here:



Entertainer of the Year



Angela Bassett - WINNER



Mary J. Blige



Quinta Brunson



Viola Davis



Zendaya



Outstanding Motion Picture



A Jazzman’s Blues



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER



Emancipation



The Woman King



Till



Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture



Joshua Boone — A Jazzman’s Blues



Jonathan Majors — Devotion



Will Smith — Emancipation - WINNER



Sterling K. Brown — Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul



Daniel Kaluuya — Nope



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture



Danielle Deadwyler — Till



Keke Palmer — Alice



Letitia Wright — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Regina Hall — Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul



Viola Davis — The Woman King - WINNER



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture



Aldis Hodge — Black Adam



Cliff Method Man Smith — On the Come Up



Jalyn Hall — Till



John Boyega — The Woman King



Tenoch Huerta Mejía — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER:



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture



Angela Bassett — 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER



Danai Gurira — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Janelle Monae — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Lashana Lynch — The Woman King



Lupita Nyong’o — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Outstanding Independent Motion Picture



Breaking



Causeway



Mr. Malcolm’s List



Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story



The Inspection - WINNER



Outstanding International Motion Picture



Athena



Bantú Mama - WINNER



Broker



Learn to Swim



The Silent Twins



Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture



Jalyn Hall — Till - WINNER



Joshua Boone — A Jazzman’s Blues



Ledisi — Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story



Y’lan Noel — A Lot of Nothing



Yola — Elvis



Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary- WINNER



Atlanta



Black-ish



Rap Sh!t



The Wonder Years



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series



Mike Epps — The Upshaws



Donald Glover — Atlanta



Anthony Anderson — Black-ish



Cedric the Entertainer — The Neighborhood - WINNER



Dule Hill — 'The Wonder Years'



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series



Loretta Devine — Family Reunion



Maya Rudolph — Loot



Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary



Tichina Arnold — The Neighborhood



Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live



Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta



Deon Cole — Black-ish



Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary - WINNER



William Stanford Davis —Abbott Elementary



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Janelle James — Abbott Elementary - WINNER



Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary



Jenifer Lewis — Black-ish