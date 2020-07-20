Movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life announced, to feature a Tik Tok star

Sushant Singh Rajput's life and his tragic death will soon be on celluloid. Filmmaker Vijay Shekhar Gupta has announced a film based on the late actor's life. The film is titled 'Suicide or Murder: A star was lost'.



According to reports, the film will go on floors in mid-September and will be shot in Mumbai and Punjab. The makers are planning to release the film during Christmas 2020. Tik Tok star Sachin Tyagi who rose to fame because of his uncanny similarity to actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be playing the actor on screen.



The makers on Monday also revealed the first look poster that features Tyagi as the 'Outsider'.



The film is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput, but it is inspired by his life.



Vijay Shekhar Gupta said, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to accomplish their dreams of making it big here, end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns, who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood, struggle. We will be revealing other characters one by one. I can assure you that this film will definitely unmask the real face of the insiders of Bollywood.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left everyone in shock. Ever since his death, fans have been demanding a CBI probe into his death and have called out Bollywood for being nepotistic.