More sequels of 'Terrifier 2' are in the works, director Damien Leone confirms

'Terrifier 3' is in the making! Following the massive success of the franchise's second film, the producers have teased that a new slasher horror film is in the works.



Director Damien Leone, who is currently basking in the success of his brutal clown film, has spilt some beans about the possible sequels. During his exclusive interview with Variety, when asked about the future of the film, Leone revealed that not just one, but he's working on two slasher films.



"I had a Part 3 in mind when writing Part 2. There are so many questions brought up in Part 2 that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I’m going into a Part 3, "Damien said.



Furthermore, Leone said that part 3 is pretty long, so he might split it and release the film in two parts.

"I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for Part 3, but it’s getting so big that it could potentially split into a Part 4 because I wouldn’t want to make another 2 hour 20 minute movie. So we’ll see,'' via Variety.

'Terrifier 2' is a sequel to the 2016 horror film 'Terrifier' and stars actors Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, and David Howard Thornton in prominent roles.



"My fear is that eventually the well is going to run dry, we’re going to wind up jumping the shark, there will be nothing left to say with this character. It happens with a lot of franchises that I’m still a huge fan of. I’ve watched all these Part 10s and Part 13s, but sometimes that could really ruin the entire franchise. For them to peter out, not have this satisfying arc, or if the movie goes in another direction, that could be devastating to your overall franchise. I want to try and avoid that, " he said further.



The horror film centred on an evil clown named Art, which was released in theatres across the United States in October, became the buzz of the entire world as reports of individuals fainting and vomiting after watching the gruesome scenes began to circulate.



The film, made on a budget of less than $250,000 as per Variety, has earned a whopping $5 million at the box office.