‘Moon Knight’ Super Bowl Trailer: Oscar Isaac shows off his fierce side

The second trailer of the Oscar Isaac starrer 'Moon Knight' was released today during the Super Bowl. The limited series will premiere on March 30 on Disney Plus.



The trailer shows Isaac as Marc Spector, who is fighting against his alter ego, 'Moon Knight'. In the trailer, we also got a glimpse of his superhero outfit multiple times, and we also catch glimpses of Oscar Isaac as he deals with dissociative identity. The clip also gives the first mysterious look at cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

“It must be very difficult, the voices in your head,” Hawke’s character says. “There’s chaos in you. Embrace it.”



The new teaser shows Moon Knight jumping off a roof and fighting against some bad guys as they shoot at him. In a shot, he also grabs his crescent-shaped blade.



Watch the trailer below:

Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, as per the Deadline.



Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct with the 'Umbrella Academy' writer Jeremy Slater to write the series.