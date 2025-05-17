Published: May 17, 2025, 12:16 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
South Korean actor Park Seo-joon gained global recognition after featuring in K-Dramas including Fight My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Check out 8 popular shows he has been part of.
She Was Pretty
She Was Pretty tells the love story of childhood sweethearts Sung-Joon and Hye-Jin decide to meet after 15 years. The show is available on OTT platform Viki.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
The series follows the love story of Lee Young-joon, an egocentric but successful corporate executive and his secretary Kim Mi-so. The show is available to watch on Netflix and Viki.
Itaewon Class
Itaewon Class tells the story about an ex-con and his friends who set an ambition of making the best street bar a reality. The show is available to watch on streaming giant Netflix.
Gyeongseong Creature
Gyeongseong Creature is the story of about a group of young people thinking only of their own survival encounter a monster born of human greed. The K-Dramas is available to watch on OTT platform Netflix.
Kill Me, Heal Me
It tells the story of Cha Do Hyun, the son of a Korean conglomerate, who falls in love with a psychiatric resident Oh Ri Jin while treating his multiple personality disorder. The show is available on Viki.
A Witch's Love
A Witch's Love follows the story of a woman who has given up on love until she meets a man who is 14 years younger. The web series is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Record of Youth
Record of Youth is the story of three young fashionistas, who are trying to build their career in the modelling industry. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth tells the story of Hwarang, a group of warriors trained to protect the kingdom of an overbearing queen who refuses to step down.
