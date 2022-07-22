Missed 'Fast and Furious 9' in theatres? Here's how you can stream the film now

And the wait is finally over! Now, one can watch Vin Diesel and John Cena-starrer `Fast and Furious 9` from the comfort of your home on Amazon Prime Video.



Audiences in India can watch the latest instalment from July 21. The high-octane gripping thriller, `F9: The Fast Saga` showcases enthralling action sequences from across the globe including London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi. The story leads back to Dominic Toretto who is forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, the dangerous cyberterrorist, escapes with the help of Jakob, Dominic`s estranged brother who is an international terrorist.

Meanwhile, Diesel is busy shooting for the tenth part. Rita Moreno, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood are also a part of the film.

The upcoming movie has been penned by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Louis Leterrier coming aboard to direct following Lin`s exit, days into production. Diesel is producing alongside Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare, as per Deadline. The upcoming part has been titled `Fast X`.