'Mirzapur' Season 2: Here's how Kaleen Bhaiya got his famous name

One of the most anticipated series 'Mirzapur S2' arrived on OTT platform on Friday and fans are enjoying the ultimate revenge saga. Series creator Puneet Krishna recently revealed how the name Kaleen Bhaiya came into inception. Read 'Mirzapur 2' review here.

Krishna gave a back story and said, "During the '90s while growing up, there was this belt of UP Johnpur, Mirzapur where a lot kaleens(carpets) were made. World's largest exporter of Kaleens came from that area. So when I wrote 'Mirzapur', I kept that in mind and named Pankaj Tripathi's character as Kaleen bhaiya because we had in mind that he would smuggle the drugs under the carpets. And there's a certain power to this term Kaleen bhaiya."

He shared how he came up with a different name like Atechi(suitcase) for the same character, however they stuck with the name 'Kaleen'. "So when we went for the recee, for location hunt, we figured that many carpet factories have shut, we hardly found one, so suggestions started pouring in that instead of Kaleen we can have suitcase or something resembling to that term. But my argument was that Atechi bhaiya wouldn't sound right so somehow we retained Kaleen bhaiya."

One of the prominent characters of the series, Akhandanand Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya is being played by Pankaj Tripathi. The story has Kaleen bhaiya as the uncrowned king of Mirzapur, who runs a drugs and arms business, under the guise of a carpet manufacturing company.

'Mirzapur' S2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime video.