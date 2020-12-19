Millie Bobby Brown to star in the Russo Brothers' sci-fi 'The Electric State’

Millie Bobby Brown is now stepping into the Russo Brother's world.



The 'Stranger Things' actor is all set to star in the science-fiction movie 'The Electric State' for Universal Pictures. The movie is the adaptation of 2018 graphic novel of the same name, which was written and illustrated by Simon Stalenhag.



Avengers brother duo Joe and Anthony Russo will direct and produce the feature film under their AGBO production banner. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, are slated to write the screenplay for the project.

In the movie, Brown will play the character of a teenager who is sent a robot by her missing brother and embarks on an adventure underscored by the unravelling of a conspiracy.



The Russo brothers said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of ‘Electric State.’ This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

Russo Brother and Bobby are already having packed schedules, Brothers who are busy with their new project, 'The Gray Man', meanwhile Brown is busy with the 'Stranger Things' next season. So the production will begin until late 2021 at the very earliest or the top of 2022