'Grey's Anatomy' S17: Patrick Dempsey will be back again, showrunner confirms

This season, Patrick Dempsey surprised his fans with his dreamy return to the Grey’s Anatomy.



The actor reappeared as his beloved character of Derek Shepherd in his wife Meredith Grey's dreams. This was his first appearance since his death in season 11. Read our review here



Now, the showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed to the Variety that he will be returning again in the back half of the season. Derek aka McDreamy will be seen “again in the back half of the season.”



By addressing more rumours about the show, that stars like Eric Dane, Sara Ramirez and even Sandra Oh, would be returning this season with cameos. “We all have hopes, but we don’t have anything new to report yet,” she shared.



In the show, Meredith collapsed in the parking lot of the hospital and in her dream state, she reunited with her dead husband Derek on a dreamy beach. This season of Grey’s Anatomy is set amid the ongoing pandemic.



Although the iconic moment of Derek garnered +3.09 million viewers after three days of playback. The show's viewership was the largest in more than 5 and a half years since the April 23, 2015 episode, which featured McDreamy’s shocking death.



'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.